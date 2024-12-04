Raptors Share Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Thunder Game
Gradey Dick remains questionable for the Toronto Raptors.
The sophomore sharpshooter took part in pre-game activities for the Raptors on Tuesday but was downgraded from questionable to out ahead of Toronto’s victory over the Indiana Pacers. It sounds like he isn’t too far away from a return and should be ready to go Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Saturday at the latest as he works his way back from a calf injury he suffered just over a week ago.
Toronto has ruled out Jamison Battle, the rookie sharpshooter who the organization has sent on G League assignment with the Raptors 905. His status likely suggests the Raptors aren’t too worried about Dick missing more time. Toronto has leaned on Battle as another three-point shooter off the bench while Dick has been out.
The Raptors will continue to be without Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Immanuel Quickley. It remains unclear when any of the trio will be back for Toronto.
There’d been some optimism Brown would be back last week, but he continues to ramp up toward a return following offseason knee surgery. The Raptors said he has not suffered any setbacks and is continuing to progress.
Olynyk has missed the entire season so far with back spasms. He was seen shooting around at practice earlier this week but has yet to be cleared.
Quickley is likely still a few weeks away as he continues to deal with a UCL sprain. He still has not been cleared to do activities with his left hand.
Both DJ Carton and Ulrich Chomche remain on G League assignment with the 905.
Oklahoma City has yet to release its injury report for Thursday night.