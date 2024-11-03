Raptors Share Injury Status for Immanuel Quickley vs. Nuggets
Immanuel Quickley is expected to need a little bit longer.
The Toronto Raptors have listed Quickley as doubtful for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets as he continues to work his way back from a pelvic injury he suffered in the season opener. It's expected to be the sixth straight game with Quickley sidelined for the Raptors.
Scottie Barnes remains out with an orbital bone fracture and is expected to see a specialist on Monday for further tests on the injury. It remains unclear if Barnes will need surgery to repair the fracture.
Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown both remain sidelined. It'll likely be a couple of weeks before the to return to action for Toronto.
Ulrich Chomche and DJ Carton will not travel with the team and instead remain with the Raptors 905 in the G League for the next little while. Toronto has, however, opted to keep Jamison Battle up to provide more floor spacing for the Raptors.
Expect the Raptors to continue to rely on Ochai Agbaji with Barnes sidelined. The 24-year-old wing has done a fantastic job filling in for Barnes and RJ Barrett this season, providing surprisingly efficient offense and effective defense on a nightly basis.
Davion Mitchell will handle Toronto's lead point guard duties while Quickley remains sidelined.
The Nuggets have yet to share their injury report for Monday. Jamal Murray will be important to keep an eye on after the Canadian point guard missed Saturday's game with a concussion. DaRon Holmes II will be out for Denver.