Raptors Share Injury Report Ahead of Kings Matchup on Saturday
Immanuel Quickley isn't out of the woods yet.
The Toronto Raptors have listed Quickley as doubtful to play Saturday in what'll likely be his fifth straight game sidelined with a pelvic injury he suffered in the season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Progress is there. He's feeling better everyday," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said of Quickley on Friday. "He's still dealing with some residual effects of of that of that fall and we're are hopeful that he's going to be feeling better and playing very soon.”
Toronto remains without Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk who are all expected to miss extended time. The Raptors are hoping to have more information on Barnes' injury on Monday following further testing on his fractured orbital bone. It's unclear if surgery is required for Barnes who continues to have swelling around the injured area. Barnes has already been ruled out for at least three weeks and surgery would prolong that timetable if necessary.
Olynyk, 33, is expected to be a couple of weeks away from returning too as he continues to battle an ongoing back issue he's been dealing with since the preseason. He's begun to do more basketball activities, Rajaković said, but continues to feel pain in his back.
Brown is still recovering from offseason knee surgery.
The Kings have yet to announce its injury report for Saturday's game. They too are on the second night of a back-to-back after knocking off the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Friday.