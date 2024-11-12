Raptors Starting Point Guard Pops Up on Injury Report
Immanuel Quickley is suddenly tending to a left elbow sprain.
The Toronto Raptors added Quickley to their injury report as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. It's the first time Quickley has been listed with the elbow sprain.
Quickley is only just getting back from a pelvic contusion that sidelined him for eight straight games following Toronto's season opener. He's been on a minutes restriction in each of Toronto's last two games but appeared to come out of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers without issue.
It's unclear when Quickley suffered the injury or how serious the injury is. More information will be provided by the Raptors prior to tipoff Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
If Quickley cannot play, Davion Mitchell will slide back into the starting lineup for Toronto as he did when Quickley was sidelined earlier this year. Rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead should see his role grow as Toronto's backup point guard if Quickley can't play.
Toronto continues to be without Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, and Ja'Kobe Walter. Garrett Temple is doubtful to play against the Bucks while DJ Carton and Ulrich Chomche remain on G League assignment.
The Bucks expect to have Gary Trent Jr. back after a two-game absence and are listing the former Raptors guard as probable with back spasms. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Andre Jackson Jr. are both probable to play as well. Khris Middleton continues to be out for the Bucks with no timetable to return this season.