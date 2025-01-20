Raptors List Three Rotation Players On Injury Report vs Magic
The Toronto Raptors will once again be shorthanded as they prepare to face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Immanuel Quickley remains out with a lingering left hip injury that has sidelined him for the past three games. According to Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković, the issue has been persistent for some time. Quickley initially attempted to play through the pain, but the injury flared up last Monday, and he has yet to return to practice.
Ochai Agbaji will also be unavailable as he recovers from a right-hand injury sustained during the first half of last week’s game against the Boston Celtics. The injury required three stitches, and while Agbaji has been unable to practice, he has been participating in left-handed workouts, Rajaković told reporters on Monday.
Chris Boucher is a new addition to Toronto’s injury report, listed as questionable due to illness. He missed Monday’s practice, putting his availability for Tuesday’s game in doubt.
Jonathan Mogbo and Ja’Kobe Walter have been recalled from the G League and will join the team. Meanwhile, AJ Lawson and Ulrich Chomche remain on G League assignments with the Raptors 905.
Orlando Robinson is set to be available for his Raptors debut after signing a 10-day contract last week. While unlikely to see rotation minutes, Robinson will add frontcourt depth behind Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk, providing some reinforcement to a team dealing with numerous absences.
The Magic have yet to share their injury report for Tuesday.