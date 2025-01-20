All Raptors

Raptors List Three Rotation Players On Injury Report vs Magic

The Toronto Raptors have listed Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji as out while Chris Boucher is questionable vs. the Orlando Magic

Aaron Rose

Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) looks to shoot the ball against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) looks to shoot the ball against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Raptors will once again be shorthanded as they prepare to face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Immanuel Quickley remains out with a lingering left hip injury that has sidelined him for the past three games. According to Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković, the issue has been persistent for some time. Quickley initially attempted to play through the pain, but the injury flared up last Monday, and he has yet to return to practice.

Ochai Agbaji will also be unavailable as he recovers from a right-hand injury sustained during the first half of last week’s game against the Boston Celtics. The injury required three stitches, and while Agbaji has been unable to practice, he has been participating in left-handed workouts, Rajaković told reporters on Monday.

Chris Boucher is a new addition to Toronto’s injury report, listed as questionable due to illness. He missed Monday’s practice, putting his availability for Tuesday’s game in doubt.

Jonathan Mogbo and Ja’Kobe Walter have been recalled from the G League and will join the team. Meanwhile, AJ Lawson and Ulrich Chomche remain on G League assignments with the Raptors 905.

Orlando Robinson is set to be available for his Raptors debut after signing a 10-day contract last week. While unlikely to see rotation minutes, Robinson will add frontcourt depth behind Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk, providing some reinforcement to a team dealing with numerous absences.

The Magic have yet to share their injury report for Tuesday.

Published
Aaron Rose
AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.