Raptors Update Health Status for Rookie 1st Round Pick
Ja'Kobe Walter may be heading toward his NBA debut.
The Toronto Raptors have listed the rookie first-round pick as questionable for Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Walter has been battling an AC joint injury he suffered prior to training camp, but appears to finally be nearing a return.
It's the first time Walter has been listed as anything other than out by the Raptors this season. He had been taking part in practices with Toronto and spent the past few days with the Raptors 905 at training camp with the G League squad.
If Walter is available, he should slide into Toronto's rotation as another guard behind Gradey Dick. The Raptors had been using Jamison Battle as a sharpshooter off the bench and Walter should eat into his minutes once he returns.
Immanuel Quickley remains doubtful to play and is expected to miss his fourth straight game since suffering a pelvic bruise in the season opener. It's unclear when he'll be back on the court for Toronto.
Barnes has been ruled out with an orbital fracture that's expected to keep him sidelined for at least the next three weeks. Toronto turned to Jonathan Mogbo to slide into the starting lineup in Barnes' place on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Kelly Olynyk continues to battle a back injury and has no timetable for a return. Bruce Brown remains out as he recovers from offseason knee surgery.
The Lakers have yet to announce their injury report for Friday night.