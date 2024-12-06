Raptors Appear to Be On the Verge of Getting a Key Rotation Player Back
The Toronto Raptors may soon see the return of veteran big man Kelly Olynyk, who has been listed as questionable for Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. If cleared to play, it would mark Olynyk’s season debut after missing the start of the year due to a preseason back injury.
Olynyk has been steadily ramping up his activity in recent weeks, and his return appears imminent. Once back, the 33-year-old is expected to slot into Toronto’s frontcourt rotation behind Jakob Poeltl, adding much-needed three-point shooting and playmaking to the Raptors’ second unit.
Last season, Olynyk appeared in 28 games for Toronto after being acquired alongside Ochai Agbaji in a February trade with the Utah Jazz. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with Toronto. His performance earned him a two-year, $26.3 million contract extension that began this season.
Olynyk’s return could also bring clarity to Toronto’s depth chart. Third-string center Bruno Fernando is expected to move back to a reserve role and could even be waived, given his non-guaranteed contract. Meanwhile, rookie second-rounder Jonathan Mogbo should continue seeing minutes as a versatile wing and small-ball center.
Poeltl remains questionable after missing Thursday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to illness, his first absence of the season. Toronto opted to start Fernando in his place Thursday before swapping in Mogbo to start the second half against the Thunder.
The Raptors have also ruled out guards Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley for Saturday’s game.