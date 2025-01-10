Raptors Share Injury Update on Ochai Agbaji
Ochai Agbaji isn’t expected to return just yet.
The Toronto Raptors have listed the third-year forward as doubtful for Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons due to a left hip pointer injury. This will likely mark the second straight game Agbaji has missed since sustaining the injury Wednesday against the New York Knicks.
Before his collision with Josh Hart that forced him out in the first half earlier this week, Agbaji had been Toronto’s most durable player this season, appearing in all of the team’s first 37 games. Now, it seems the Raptors will have to continue without him for at least a little while longer.
In Agbaji’s absence, Chris Boucher stepped up and delivered a standout performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Canadian forward returned to the rotation and exploded for 23 points, including five three-pointers. Boucher should get another opportunity to contribute off the bench on Saturday.
Bruce Brown appears ready to suit up after missing one game on the second night of a back-to-back. The Raptors have been cautious with the veteran wing as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery.
Davion Mitchell has been cleared to play after being listed as probable ahead of Thursday’s game due to a calf issue. He logged nearly 16 minutes against Cleveland after sitting out the rotation against New York.
Jonathan Mogbo, AJ Lawson, Ulrich Chomche, Jamison Battle, and the recently-signed Eugene Omoruyi remain on G League assignment with the Raptors 905.
Detroit has yet to release its injury report for Saturday’s game.