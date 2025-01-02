Raptors Update Injury Report Ahead of Showdown with Shorthanded Magic
The Toronto Raptors may finally be back at full strength.
RJ Barrett is listed as questionable with an illness ahead of Friday’s game against the Orlando Magic. If Barrett is cleared to play, it will mark the first time this season that Toronto’s core trio of Barrett, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley all take the court together. The group has played in just 22 games since the Raptors acquired Barrett and Quickley from the New York Knicks early last season.
The Raptors will also welcome back Bruce Brown, who missed Wednesday’s game due to injury management on the second night of a back-to-back. Brown is expected to reclaim his usual spot in the rotation off the bench, providing defensive versatility and veteran leadership.
Meanwhile, the Magic arrive in Toronto severely shorthanded. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Gary Harris are all out, while Anthony Black is questionable with a back contusion. Trevelin Queen, recovering from an illness, is listed as probable.
Toronto has assigned rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mogbo to the G League. The 6-foot-7 forward has fallen out of the rotation with Kelly Olynyk back healthy. The Raptors are opting to get Mogbo more playing time with the Raptors 905 for the time being. He’ll be joined in the G League by Jamison Battle, Ulrich Chomche, and A.J. Lawson.
Barrett’s impending return is expected to displace Ochai Agbaji from the starting lineup and may also push rookie first-round pick Ja’Kobe Watler out of the rotation. It will be interesting to see how the Raptors balance rotation minutes, as they aim to develop younger players while maintaining competitiveness with their veteran contributors.