Raptors Share Health Status of Scottie Barnes vs. Bulls
The Toronto Raptors may once again be without Scottie Barnes on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls.
The 23-year-old forward is listed as questionable with a left hip contusion. He appeared on Toronto’s injury report Wednesday morning and was unavailable that night in a lopsided loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Barnes has now missed 14 games this season, leaving him with only three more before he reaches the league’s 65-game minimum for award eligibility. While it’s unlikely he’ll receive recognition this season given Toronto’s disappointing record, the one-time All-Star remains in contention for a supermax contract if he can secure an All-NBA selection. Doing so would add an extra $46 million to his upcoming five-year deal with the Raptors.
Toronto made a roster move by recalling Jamison Battle from the G League, but the rookie won’t be available after suffering a nasal fracture with the Raptors 905. The team has also ruled out Ulrich Chomche and Brandon Ingram, while veteran Garrett Temple remains away for personal reasons.
Jakob Poeltl is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play after making his return from a hip injury against Indiana. The Austrian big man was limited to 24 minutes in his first game back but should see an increased workload against Chicago.
The Bulls have listed Nikola Vucevic as doubtful with a right calf strain, while Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith are questionable. Patrick Williams has already been ruled out.
Toronto enters Friday’s matchup five games behind Chicago for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.