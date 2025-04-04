Raptors Provide Update on Scottie Barnes' Status vs. Pistons
Scottie Barnes’ status for Friday remains uncertain.
The Toronto Raptors have listed him as questionable with a lingering right hand injury ahead of the second half of their back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons. It is the second straight game in which Barnes has been listed as questionable.
According to head coach Darko Rajaković, Barnes has been managing the injury for at least a month, and possibly even longer. It has affected his shooting and limited his offensive efficiency in recent weeks.
“He’s struggling even when he’s dribbling the ball out there,” Rajaković said Thursday after Barnes finished with just five points.
Barnes has already missed 15 games this season and can only afford to miss two more if he hopes to stay eligible for the league’s end-of-season awards. He’d be in line for a $46 million bonus on his next contract with an All-NBA nod, but his recent play and Toronto’s disappointing record have taken him completely out of that conversation.
Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick both remain out for Friday’s game, with an injury update expected later in the day. With only five games left in the season, it is difficult to see either returning before the year wraps up.
RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji will continue to rest, as Toronto alternates off-nights for the pair. Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl are expected to return after sitting out Thursday.
Ulrich Chomche has also been ruled out.
For Detroit, Cade Cunningham is questionable. Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey are out, while Isaiah Stewart will miss the game due to suspension.