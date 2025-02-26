Scottie Barnes Pops Up on Injury Report for Raptors
Scottie Barnes has unexpectedly appeared on the Toronto Raptors’ injury report ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
The 23-year-old forward is listed as questionable with a left hip contusion. The injury comes ahead of the second night of a back-to-back for Toronto, as Barnes played 34 minutes in Tuesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics. It’s unclear when he sustained the injury, but he did briefly appear to tweak something in the first quarter when he got tangled up with Torrey Craig under the basket. Despite that, he remained in the game and later sparked a 7-0 run for the Raptors to start the second quarter.
This is the first time Barnes has appeared on the injury report with a hip issue. He has already missed 13 games this season and is nearing the 65-game threshold required for All-NBA eligibility. While Toronto’s record makes it unlikely that Barnes will earn league honors this season, securing an All-NBA spot would make him eligible for a projected $46 million raise on his next contract.
Jakob Poeltl remains questionable with a right hip injury that has sidelined him for three weeks. Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Tuesday that Poeltl is “close” to returning, but no exact timeline has been set.
Toronto has ruled out Brandon Ingram and Ulrich Chomche, while Garrett Temple is away from the team for personal reasons. Jamison Battle, AJ Lawson, and Jaren Rhoden remain on G League assignment.
For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton is questionable with left groin soreness, and T.J. McConnell is also in question as he deals with a right ankle sprain.