Raptors Look to Extend Streak vs. Wizards: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to extend their winning streak against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will aim for their fifth consecutive win on Wednesday night when they visit the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- This should be a pretty easy one for Toronto. The Wizards sit at the bottom of the league and enter Wednesday on a 14-game losing streak with little incentive to win. Given the Raptors' recent surge, they should take care of business without much trouble.
- Gradey Dick has seen reduced minutes lately, with Toronto leaning on Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher for their defensive versatility. However, the Wizards could provide a chance for Dick to bounce back, as Washington’s struggling offense should make for a more favorable defensive matchup.
- Toronto recalled Ja’Kobe Walter from the G League ahead of Wednesday’s game, possibly to give the rookie some rotation minutes against the Wizards. If the game gets out of hand, expect Walter, Jamal Shead, and Orlando Robinson to see extended action.
- Washington has a couple of familiar faces in its rotation, with Jonas Valančiūnas and Justin Champagnie coming off the bench. Champagnie has carved out a solid role since parting ways with Toronto a few years ago, averaging 8 points while shooting 38.8% from three this season.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have ruled out Immanuel Quickley. Kelly Olynyk is questionable to play.
The Wizards will be without Malcolm Brogdon, Saddiq Bey, and Marvin Bagley III. Alex Sarr is questionabnle.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -6.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 73.7%. The total for the game is 230.5.
Published