Raptors Look to Finish Summer League Strong vs Spurs: Where to Watch & What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will look to finish Summer League with a victory against the San Antonio Spurs: Where to Watch & What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their Summer League schedule Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET against the San Antonio Spurs.
Where to Watch
NBATV will broadcast the game.
What to Watch For
- Toronto will likely empty out the bench in the finale and give a longer look to some of its less utilized players in Summer League. It'll be an opportunity for end-of-the-bench players to prove they deserve a shot either with the Raptors or elsewhere in the NBA next season.
- Canadian forward Quincy Guerrier should get a longer look against the Spurs and he'll certainly be a player to watch for the Raptors. Toronto signed Guerrier to an Exhibit 10 deal meaning he'll be with the organization in training camp and spend next season with the Raptors 905 in the G League.
- If Ochai Agbaji does play, Sunday will mark his last Summer League chance to show some offensive growth. It's been a disappointing stretch for the third-year wing who needs to show some ability to hit shots when left open. Considering he's 24 years old, it's been alarming how much Agbaji has struggled in Las Vegas.
- Ja'Kobe Walter got going on Friday night in a blowout loss to the Miami Heat and the Raptors certainly hope he stays hot against the Spurs. The first-round pick out of Baylor struggled with his shot early in Summer League and it'll be nice to see him finish strong as he heads into training camp later this summer.
Injury Report
Gradey Dick and Jonathan Mogbo have missed Toronto's last two games with injuries.
