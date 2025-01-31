Red Hot Raptors Look to Knock Off Bulls: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to knock off the Chicago Bulls as they inch closer to a play-in spot on Friday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will look to extend their winning streak to six games on Friday when they host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- If the Raptors hope to join the play-in race, Friday’s game is crucial. Toronto sits 4.5 games behind the Bulls for the 10th seed in the East. With the Raptors gaining momentum and Chicago struggling, this is a chance for Toronto to inch closer to the playoff picture.
- Immanuel Quickley seems close to returning from a hip injury that has sidelined him since mid-January. If he plays Friday, it will be a rare chance for Toronto to see its core in action before a pivotal trade deadline next week.
- Scottie Barnes has been a two-way force for the Raptors in recent weeks, disrupting opposing offenses with his defensive versatility and awareness. However, his offensive efficiency remains a work in progress. His three-point shot has yet to come around this season, and while his post-up game is improving, he’s still struggling to reach league-average shooting numbers. The next step in his development is refining his scoring efficiency.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Quickley (hip), Gradey Dick (illness), Kelly Olynyk (calf), and Jamal Shead (illness) as questionable.
Chicago will be without Zach LaVine (personal) and Torrey Craig (ankle). Talen Horton-Tucker (leg) is questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 41.7%. The total for the game is 233.5.
Published