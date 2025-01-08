Raptors Look to Respond vs. Knicks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors look to stay competitive against the New York Knicks on Wednesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors are back on the road Wednesday night as they open a back-to-back starting in New York against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- How about some fight? RJ Barrett had sharp words after Monday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, pointing out that the Raptors haven’t been fighting with the same effort they showed earlier this season. Against a tough Knicks team, Toronto needs to bring the energy and make this game competitive, even if a win seems unlikely.
- The Knicks have been offensive juggernauts this season, bolstered by the offseason addition of Karl-Anthony Towns. To keep pace, the Raptors need to take—and make—more three-pointers on Wednesday. Toronto has been one of the league’s most reluctant three-point shooting teams this season, and that absolutely must change.
- Toronto's first game at full strength was anything but pretty. The core looked disjointed, in part as a result of not having played together all season. The next few weeks will be crucial in evaluating just how good this group can be. Their chemistry and production need to start coming together.
Injury Reports
Toronto will be at full strength with Jonathan Mogbo, A.J. Lawson, Ulrich Chomche, and Jamison Battle on G League assignment.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride are questionable for New York. Mitchell Robinson is out.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +11.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 18.2%. The total for the game is 231.5.
