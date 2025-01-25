Raptors Look to Stay Hot vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look for their first three-game winning streak of the season on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will look to clinch their first three-game winning streak of the season when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors have shown improvement recently, but turnover issues resurfaced in Thursday's game against the Hawks. Toronto committed 19 turnovers in what should have been a straightforward win. They’ll need to take better care of the ball this time, especially with Dyson Daniels lurking on defense.
- Trae Young had a relatively quiet night in his last meeting with Toronto, but the All-Star point guard nearly delivered some late-game heroics. The Raptors will need to stay locked in against the lightning-quick Young, who can rack up points in a hurry.
- This is another winnable game for the Raptors who have climbed from the second-worst record in the league to No. 5 in the reverse standings. While it’s encouraging to see the team building chemistry, too many wins could complicate their position when the NBA Draft lottery arrives this summer. It might be in Toronto's best interest to start losing a few of these competitive battles again.
Injury Reports
Toronto will be without Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, and Kelly Olynyk.
The Hawks have ruled out Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Kobe Bufkin, and Cody Zeller. Young is questionable. Larry Nance Jr. and Clint Capella are both probable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 40%. The total for the game is 234.5.
