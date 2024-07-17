Raptors Look to Stay Unbeaten at Summer League: Where to Watch & What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will look to stay perfect at Summer League against the Utah Jazz: Where to watch and what to watch for
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will look to stay undefeated at Summer League as they take the court Wednesday evening against the Utah Jazz at 5 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
ESPN2 and Sportsnet will broadcast the game on television.
What to Watch For
- Jamison Battle earned himself a training camp invite Tuesday night thanks to a pair of impressive showings with Toronto. He's 5-for-8 from three-point range so far and appears to have a good sense of how to move off the ball to open up shots. He'll continue to be a player to keep an eye on moving forward.
- The Raptors need to see more out of Ochai Agbaji on the offensive end in Summer League. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to get shots consistently enough and it's alarming for a player as experienced as Agbaji is. He was critical of his own performance when he spoke to media in Las Vegas on Tuesday and Toronto is going to need to see progress heading into next season.
- Ja'Kobe Walter has looked smooth in Summer League so far, even if his shot hasn't been falling consistently enough. He'll have to put on some weight when the regular season rolls around, but the first-round pick out of Baylor has looked like an active defender with an easy jump shot.
- Branden Carlson had six blocks in his last showing and the 25-year-old has been better than expected on the defensive end. He's shown the ability to be a floor-spacing center and if his defense can continue to be strong, there's a viabale path to playing time for him with the Raptors this year.
Injury Report
Gradey Dick and Jonathan Mogbo both left Sunday's game with injuries. Neither injury is expected to be bad and there'll be an update on their availability before tipoff.
Published