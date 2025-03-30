Raptors Look for Sweep vs. 76ers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to clinch a season sweep vs. the Philadelphia 76ers: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors will look for the season sweep Sunday night as they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- This game was once loaded with lottery implications for Toronto, but a few too many wins have rendered it mostly meaningless for the Raptors. For Philadelphia, though, it still matters as the 76ers cling to the league’s fifth-worst record and try to keep their top-six protected first-round pick.
- One small thing to watch over the final two weeks is RJ Barrett’s free throw shooting. He’s been surprisingly poor from the line since arriving in Toronto, hitting just 64% as a Raptor and 64.6% on the season. Considering he gets to the line more than anyone else on the team, that number has to improve.
- It’ll be another night of heavy minutes for Toronto’s youngest players. Ja’Kobe Walter, Jamison Battle, Jamal Shead, Jonathan Mogbo, and Orlando Robinson should all see extended opportunities as they look to prove they deserve larger roles next season.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ulrich Chomche. Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley are out for rest.
The 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back and have not released their injury report. Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Andre Drummond, and Kyle Lowry are all expected to be out among others.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -4.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 63%. The total for the game is 223.5.
Further Reading
Published