Raptors Look to Upset Hawks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to clinch their second road win of the season on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks: Where to watch, what to watch for, & more
The Toronto Raptors will open a two-game set in Atlanta on Thursday night when they take on Trae Young and the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes faces a tough challenge against Hawks forward Dyson Daniels, who has emerged as one of the league’s top perimeter defenders. Daniels leads the NBA in steals and could cause trouble for Barnes by forcing turnovers on Thursday. It’s another valuable test for Toronto’s rising star.
- With Immanuel Quickley sidelined, Davion Mitchell will step in as the starter for Toronto against Trae Young. The Hawks' star point guard erupted for 34 points in a blowout win the last time these teams faced off. Toronto will need a much better defensive effort this time to contain Young and disrupt Atlanta’s offense.
- The Raptors have been strong at home recently, but their road struggles continue with a 1-19 record this season. While Atlanta has been solid this year, the Hawks are far from unbeatable. This should be a winnable and competitive game for Toronto, especially given their improved play in recent outings.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Quickley while Ochai Agbaji remains questionable with a right hand injury.
The Hawks are on the second night of a back-to-back and have yet to release their injury report. Atlanta is expected to be without Zaccharie Risacher, Larry Nance Jr., and Kobe Bufkin.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 40%. The total for the game is 233.5.
Published