Raptors Look For Upset Victory vs. Bucks: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, &More
The Toronto Raptors will make a quick pitstop in Milwaukee on Friday night to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors delivered their best offensive performance of the season on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, fueled by improved ball movement and a greater willingness to shoot from deep. While Toronto lacks a ton of natural sharpshooters, taking in-rhythm shots remains essential for the success of their half-court offense. They’ll need to carry that same approach into Friday’s matchup against Milwaukee.
- Toronto went all-out to contain Antetokounmpo in their last matchup, with Scottie Barnes taking on the primary on-ball defender role. While the strategy effectively limited Antetokounmpo’s scoring, it left the Raptors vulnerable to Milwaukee’s perimeter shooting, as Antetokounmpo exploited gaps in their defense with his playmaking. This time, the Raptors must improve their closeouts to capitalize on stops against Antetokounmpo and prevent the Bucks from punishing them from beyond the arc.
- Consecutive upset victories over the Celtics and Golden State Warriors have lifted Toronto out of a top-three position in the league's reverse standings. While the improved competitiveness is a positive development, the Raptors might be better off dropping a few close games to boost their draft odds in the long run.
Injury Reports
Toronto will be without Immanuel Quickley. Ochai Agbaji is questionable right hand injury.
The Bucks have listed Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Gary Trent Jr. as probable. Andre Jackson Jr. is questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +11.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 19%. The total for the game is 230.5
Published