Raptors Lose Starting Center to Injury vs. Bulls
Jakob Poeltl exited Monday’s game after slipping in the fourth quarter and falling awkwardly as the Toronto Raptors tried to slow the Chicago Bulls. He remained on the ground for Chicago’s ensuing offensive possession before being helped up. The 29-year-old center walked off without help and checked himself out of the game before receiving medical attention in Toronto’s locker room.
Poeltl was ruled out with a left groin injury, the team announced.
"I just looked at it right now, pretty bad fall," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said post-game. "Obviously, we're concerned. We're gonna do all the checkups tonight. He has some pain in his groin."
The injury comes just one game after Poeltl was a late scratch to the starting lineup with a back injury. He eventually did return for Toronto, coming off the bench in a loss to the Miami Heat last week.
Poeltl has yet to miss a game this season after appearing in just 50 games last season due to an ankle and finger injury. Toronto went 4-28 without Poeltl last season and has been unable to find any sort of reliable frontcourt presence to replace him.
If Poeltl does miss time, expect the Raptors to rely on Jonathan Mogbo, Kelly Olynyk, and potentially Bruno Fernando as their frontcourt options.