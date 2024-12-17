All Raptors

Raptors Lose Starting Center to Injury vs. Bulls

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Jakob Poeltl with a left groin strain on Monday night vs the Chicago Bulls

Aaron Rose

Dec 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Miami Heat in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring a basket and drawing a foul against the Miami Heat in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Jakob Poeltl exited Monday’s game after slipping in the fourth quarter and falling awkwardly as the Toronto Raptors tried to slow the Chicago Bulls. He remained on the ground for Chicago’s ensuing offensive possession before being helped up. The 29-year-old center walked off without help and checked himself out of the game before receiving medical attention in Toronto’s locker room.

Poeltl was ruled out with a left groin injury, the team announced.

"I just looked at it right now, pretty bad fall," Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said post-game. "Obviously, we're concerned. We're gonna do all the checkups tonight. He has some pain in his groin."

The injury comes just one game after Poeltl was a late scratch to the starting lineup with a back injury. He eventually did return for Toronto, coming off the bench in a loss to the Miami Heat last week.

Poeltl has yet to miss a game this season after appearing in just 50 games last season due to an ankle and finger injury. Toronto went 4-28 without Poeltl last season and has been unable to find any sort of reliable frontcourt presence to replace him.

If Poeltl does miss time, expect the Raptors to rely on Jonathan Mogbo, Kelly Olynyk, and potentially Bruno Fernando as their frontcourt options.

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.