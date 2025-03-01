Raptors Lose Ochai Agbaji to Injury vs. Bulls
Toronto Raptors wing Ochai Agbaji left Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter after suffering an apparent left ankle injury.
The 24-year-old twisted his ankle when he stepped on Orlando Robinson’s foot while trying to contest a drive by Bulls guard Josh Giddey. Agbaji immediately went down in visible pain, clutching his ankle and remaining on the floor for several moments before being attended to by Toronto’s medical staff. He was unable to put weight on his left foot as Chris Boucher and a member of the Raptors’ training staff helped him off the court, eventually making his way to the locker room with assistance.
The severity of the injury remains unclear, and Agbaji is expected to undergo further evaluation. He was ruled out by the Raptors who should provide more information in the coming days.
Agbaji has been one of the Raptors’ most reliable players this season, appearing in 54 of the team’s 60 games. He previously missed time with a hand injury and a hip issue but has largely been a steady presence in the rotation. His defensive versatility has been a key asset for Toronto, especially in recent weeks.
With Scottie Barnes back in the starting lineup, Agbaji returned to a bench role Friday night. The 6-foot-5 wing has been one of Toronto’s most effective defenders, often taking on tough perimeter assignments.
If Agbaji is forced to miss time, Ja’Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo could see increased minutes off the bench as the Raptors look to adjust their rotation.