Raptors Lose Star Forward to Injury vs. Nuggets
A stellar showing from Scottie Barnes on Monday night ended in injury.
Nikola Jokic inadvertently hit Barnes in the right eye as he tried to corral a rebound in the fourth quarter as the Denver Nuggets mounted a comeback against the Toronto Raptors. The injury forced Barnes to stay down for the ensuing defensive possession.
Barnes eventually did get up and was helped to the Raptors bench where he quickly received medical attention from team personnel. After some brief help, Barnes was taken to the locker room where he was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the game.
It marred a fantastic outing from Barnes who left after scoring 21 points against the Nuggets with 12 rebounds, nine assists, and a career-high five steals on Monday.
It's the latest in what's been a slew of injuries for Toronto to start this season. The Raptors are only just getting RJ Barrett back who made his season debut after suffering an AC joint sprain in the preseason. In the backcourt, Immanuel Quickley continues to be sidelined after suffering a bruised pelvis in Toronto's opener. Both Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk remain sidelined for Toronto as well.
It's unclear how long Barnes will be sidelined.
If Barnes is forced to miss time, the Raptors will likely turn to Ochai Agbaji who had started in place of Barrett while the Canadian forward missed time to start the season. Agbaji has looked impressive in his role so far this season and will see more playing time if Barnes is out.