Raptors Mailbag: What to Expect as Toronto Heads Toward the Trade Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is just days away, and the rumors surrounding the Toronto Raptors are heating up. Who's on the move? Who's staying put? And what direction is the front office taking?
We dive into all of that and more in this latest mailbag.
As always, if you have a question for a future mailbag, feel free to message me on Instagram @aaronebenrose. Now, let’s get into it.
Has Davion been more impactful than IQ so far or in other words, what is Davion’s impact? - @1m_jo3_k1ng
Davion Mitchell’s defense has been very good, and his expanded role has played a big part in Toronto improving what was one of the league’s worst defenses before January.
That said, I’d still take Immanuel Quickley by a significant margin. Mitchell is so limited offensively without a reliable three-point shot, and his fit in the starting unit on that end is clunky.
Toronto should be happy with what they’ve gotten from him, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s traded in the coming days or if they go in another direction this summer.
Do you want to see Wiggins in a Raptors uniform? - @ethanjwrightsnaps
I wouldn’t say I want to see Andrew Wiggins in Toronto. On paper, he fits some of what the Raptors need—a 6-foot-7 wing with a solid three-point shot who can theoretically defend opposing wings.
But unless he comes with real long-term value, like draft pick compensation, I’m not interested.
Clearly tanked against Chicago, then play their whole bench against LAC. What’s going on? - @webstercorry
Yeah. I don’t know. That was weird. I was confused too.
Why won’t the Raptors go over the luxury tax? What’s the problem? - @aidanandova_
This year, it doesn’t make sense to pay the luxury tax since the Raptors aren’t competitive.
But in the bigger picture, you’re absolutely right to ask. There’s no reason MLSE can’t afford it—it just seems like they don’t want to.
Who would you have not traded for Luka in the entire NBA? - @kevincorrea
I was talking about this with someone in the league, and the list we came up with was pretty short:
- Victor Wembanyama
- Nikola Jokić
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Maybe Jayson Tatum
I’d be curious if the Bucks would have moved Giannis Antetokounmpo if Dallas came calling. They might have. Otherwise, I don’t think there’s anyone else.
Do you really think we get Ingram? - @ali.beydoun24
No. My understanding is the Raptors have inquired about Brandon Ingram to gauge his trade value and what he’d want in free agency. That’s just due diligence.
I’d be surprised if a deal actually happens.
Do you have any trade predictions? - @kriskam37
Chris Boucher gets traded. I think the Raptors end up moving Davion Mitchell too. If Bruce Brown isn’t part of a Jimmy Butler deal, I’m not sure he gets moved. I don’t see Kelly Olynyk, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, or anyone else getting dealt.
Unless Brown is involved in a bigger trade where Toronto takes on bad salary, I don’t think they get more than second-round pick compensation for him.
That said, I do think the Raptors make some moves.
Is it bad for Raptors culture if they have been exploring RJ Barrett trades so soon? - @nathanjosh14
Did you see Luka Dončić get traded? If Dončić can be moved, anyone can.
I don’t think the Raptors are actively looking to trade Barrett right now. But if you connect the dots, it’s easy to see how an Ingram deal could involve him—and maybe Barrett knows that. Either way, I don’t think it’s a culture problem. This is just how the business works.
What is the best & worse case scenario at the trade deadline? - @yoshmiller
How bad do you want to go? The absolute worst-case scenario is giving up future assets for a short-term boost, only to fall short in the Play-In. I’d say there’s no way the Raptors do that except they literally did it two years ago.
The next worst-case scenario is doing nothing. Keeping all the vets, staying stuck in the middle, but at least not sacrificing future assets.
The best-case scenario? The Raptors trade their veterans, stockpile draft picks maybe even land a future first—and pivot fully toward the lottery.