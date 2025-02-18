Raptors Mailbag: Draft Options, Future Playoff Spots, Lottery Odds, & More
The All-Star break is here, giving the Toronto Raptors a chance to reset before the final stretch of the season. The past few weeks have brought plenty of changes, and more could be on the way this offseason.
You sent in your questions, and we’ve got answers. As always, if you have a question for a future mailbag, feel free to message me on Instagram @aaronbenrose. Let’s get into it.
What teams have won a championship without paying into the luxury tax? – @jaymartincomic
It’s been a while since a team won a title without dipping into the luxury tax, but it has happened. The Lakers did it in 2020. Before that, the Warriors managed it in 2017 and 2015, and the Spurs did it in 2014. It’s doable—you just need smart salary allocation, depth on inexpensive deals, and a bit of luck.
IQ, RJ, BI, Scottie, and Jak all healthy for a season = playoffs? – @peter_scherrer
I’d say so. I’m not convinced that core will stay intact next season, given Toronto’s financial situation, but if they do and the Raptors add a top prospect in this year’s draft, that should be a playoff-caliber team.
Forecasting the East’s playoff picture this far out is tough, but Boston, Cleveland, New York, Milwaukee, Indiana, and Orlando all seem poised to contend again. Miami, Atlanta, and Detroit could be in the mix too, and Philadelphia’s outlook depends on what they do this summer.
Do you really believe Cooper Flagg is staying another year in college? – @pinoyswishpapi_97
No chance. I’m sure he’s enjoying Duke and making solid NIL money, but he’s not passing up a $13 million rookie contract just to delay his NBA career. The sooner you get to your first contract, the sooner you reach your second.
With the easiest schedule left, where do you think our lottery chances will stand? – @titasasstraupas
Having the league’s easiest remaining schedule is a double-edged sword. On one hand, Toronto will probably win some games it shouldn’t given how weak the opposition is. On the other, the Raptors control their own fate—they can slip in the standings if they drop games to bottom-tier teams.
If I had to bet, I’d say they finish with the fifth-worst record. There’s already a gap between them and Brooklyn/Philadelphia, and it would be disappointing if they climbed above those teams.
Do we have an undersized Bench Mob 2.0 brewing? Does this mean Boucher’s time is up? – @sevakdhaliwal
That’s the hope. There have been promising flashes—Jamal Shead looks like a keeper, Ja’Kobe Walter has shown flashes, Gradey Dick should settle in as a useful bench shooter, and Ochai Agbaji seems better suited as a defensive specialist off the bench.
As for Chris Boucher, I’d be surprised if he’s back next season given the financial crunch Toronto will be facing this summer. That said, I’ve counted him out before, and he always finds a way to stick around.
Who should we be targeting in the draft not named Cooper (3-6)? – @jimmy_yourmortgagemap
Ace Bailey seems to have locked in as the No. 3 prospect. At 6-foot-10, he’d give Toronto another long, dynamic forward. He’s more of a pure scorer, so there might be some overlap with Brandon Ingram, but talent is talent and the Raptors could certainly use more scoring.
Khaman Maluach, now up to No. 7 in ESPN’s latest mock draft, would also make sense. The Raptors have been searching for frontcourt depth, and the 7-foot-2 center from Duke would give them a much-needed interior presence to develop with the core moving forward.