Raptors Mailbag: Expectations for Next Season, Toronto's No. 2, & Offseason Additions
It's been a relatively quiet past few weeks for the Toronto Raptors.
Save for the signing of Bruno Fernando, there hasn't been much to talk about and I don't expect that to change between now and the start of next season. There will likely be one more signing for training camp, but I'm not expecting any big moves this offseason.
With two months to go before preseason tips off, I figured it would be a good time to answer some more questions. As always, if you have a question feel free to direct message me or respond to a mailbag callout on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Thoughts on newly acquired Bruno Fernando - @_ivanmejia27
Fernando hasn't shown a ton at the NBA level so far and considering he's on a non-guaranteed deal, he's certainly not a lock to stick around with the Raptors for next year. That said, the deal is an opportunity to take a look at a big man Toronto has supposedly been watching for years and the cost is virtually nothing.
Best case scenario, Fernando is a depth big who gives Toronto a little more insurance if Jakob Poeltl misses time.
Can the Raptors be a playoff team this year? - @declan_dupuis
Probably not.
The top eight in the East seem pretty rock solid and the Raptors appear to be far off the pace. If we see a Memphis Grizzlies-like season for one of those top teams, though, Toronto might be able to sneak in with some good injury luck. I'd bet against it.
Do you feel like the Raptors did anything to upgrade the roster this offseason? – @fashd5315
Toronto upgraded its future, for sure. I suppose they added some point guard depth behind Immanuel Quickley that had been lacking. But otherwise, the Raptors are counting on internal development to get better. The rookies likely won't make up for the loss of Gary Trent Jr. this year and Mitchell isn't going to add a ton to Toronto's bench. The hope is the additions this summer pay off in the long run.
Which rookie will have the biggest impact with the 905 - @matt_950
Branden Carlson, maybe? Jamal Shead? I think Ja'Kobe Walter spends most of the year with the Raptors and Jonathan Mogbo's impact will be more as a role player for the 905 when he sees playing time. I could see Carlson or Shead putting up big numbers. Ulrich Chomche will see the most playing time with the 905, but I don't expect his impact to be huge right away.
Is Kyle Lowry the best Raptor to ever play? - @shifty_shaan
Based on the wording of the question, I'm going to say no. I'd call Kawhi Leonard the best Raptor to ever play because, in his brief peak, he's the best to do it for Toronto.
I think Kyle Lowry's career impact makes him the greatest Raptors player of all time and the slight nuance there changes my pick. It just depends on whether you want to talk about the career body of work or the peak. If it's the best for one season, Leonard takes the cake.
What do you expect Gradey to do next season for the Raptors - @craigedmunds5
Hit a lot of threes and space the floor.
There's a reasonable chance that Gradey Dick starts for the Raptors, though I'm not sure that's the best idea. I'd rather he truly earn it before it's given to him by default. As for what he'll do, I expect it to be a lot like the second half of his season. He'll hit a ton of corner threes, move the ball, run around off the ball, and try to impact the game as much as he can. The Raptors will hope his defense takes a step forward too.
Who is the No. 2 guy on the team - @Jackrhind
I expect the offense to run through Scottie Barnes and Quickley the most. So in that sense, I'd say Quickley. However, RJ Barrett led the team in scoring last year and looked impressive for Canada at the Olympics.
It wouldn't surprise me if Barrett was among the top two in scoring for the Raptors again this year. So if this is a question based on points per game, I might say Barnes and Barrett.