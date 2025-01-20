Raptors Mailbag: Trade Expectations, Quickley's Contract, and Who's The New Guy?
The trade deadline is now just over two weeks away, and we’re starting to hear some trade chatter involving the Toronto Raptors. It’s not quite the frenzy of the past couple of years, but I do expect Toronto to make at least one move before the Feb. 6 deadline.
As always, your questions lead the way. Let’s dive into this week’s Raptors mailbag, where we explore everything from Immanuel Quickley’s deal to Chris Boucher’s trade potential, and yes, even Orlando Robinson’s place in the mix.
If you have a question for a future mailbag article feel free to direct message me or respond to an Instagram story @aaronbenrose.
Do you think giving IQ the money they did was a mistake? - @carson.prince.1
At first glance, Immanuel Quickley’s contract might seem a little steep, especially compared to what was expected at the time. But context matters: he’s currently the 21st highest-paid point guard in the league in average annual value, per Spotrac, and that number will only slide further down the rankings as the salary cap continues to rise in the coming years.
As for whether it was a mistake, it’s too soon to say. Quickley’s played just nine games this season, so any judgment would be premature. While some fans are worried about his durability, I’m not ready to label him an injury-prone player. The issues so far have been unrelated, and let’s not forget he missed time last year for personal reasons after a family loss.
The contract was a clear bet on Quickley’s potential to grow into a high-level point guard. It’s fair to question the gamble, but I’m holding off on final verdicts until we get a larger sample size of what he can do moving forward.
Who is Orlando Robinson? - @peter_scherrer
You don’t remember Orlando Robinson’s 15-point, 12-rebound breakout against the Raptors back in 2023, when he was holding down the Miami Heat’s frontcourt for a second? Come on!
Okay, kidding.
Robinson is a 6-foot-10 center who just signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors. Realistically, he’s probably not sticking around very long. He’s exactly the type of player Toronto wants to get a closer look at on a short-term trial that’s low-risk, low-commitment.
I expect the Raptors will eventually opt to keep one roster spot flexible heading into the deadline, ready to absorb an extra player in a potential deal. Don’t get too attached.
When do we shut down our stars? - @kazim_alli_23
I don’t see the Raptors shutting everyone down all at once. It’ll likely be a gradual process resting a few players here and there over several games before a full-scale shutdown for the final game or two of the season.
The real pivot point to watch is March 7. That’s when the schedule softens significantly, making it a natural time to transition from “let’s see what this group can do” to “let’s tank and improve draft positioning.”
When do you think the first trade domino will fall – Raps and entire league? - @del101
I’m not expecting any massive dominoes to drop at this trade deadline. A Jimmy Butler trade feels like too complex a deal to pull off midseason, and honestly, I’m struggling to identify a blockbuster that really makes sense right now.
That said, trades typically start to heat up in the days leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline, so expect things to pick up soon.
And let’s not forget we’ve already seen a few trades this season. It’s not as if nothing has happened yet.
What’s the next trade they are looking to make? - @fashd5315
I’d imagine the Raptors are keeping a close eye on the Jimmy Butler situation to see if they can get involved, but assuming that doesn’t materialize, Chris Boucher seems like the most likely player to be moved. After him, Bruce Brown, Davion Mitchell, and Kelly Olynyk are potential trade candidates, though I’m less confident any of them will be dealt.
I do believe Boucher is on the way out, but I’d be surprised if Jakob Poeltl is moved. He feels much more like a long-term piece for this team.
How much does Masai get involved with Bobby’s decisions? - @msc1999
It’s a team effort. I don’t think there are personal decisions that Masai Ujiri isn’t involved in.