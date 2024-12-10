Raptors Mailbag: What's Next for Toronto & Who is Most Likely to Be Traded
The Raptors’ season was teetering on the edge of optimism — then, just like that, the rug got pulled. A three-game losing streak is one thing, but losing Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury when the team was finally inching toward full health? Brutal.
The questions are coming in fast: How serious is Barnes’ injury? What will this mean for the trade deadline? Who may get dealt? In this mailbag, we’ll tackle the big-picture questions and dive into what may be coming down the road.
If you have a question for a future mailbag article, feel free to direct message me on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
This coming trade deadline are we going to be sellers or buyers? - @pmathy
It’s hard to envision the Raptors as buyers at the trade deadline. The real question is how aggressively they’ll lean into being sellers. Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher will draw interest, and the Raptors will be open to listening. The bigger swing decisions revolve around Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk. While a move involving either center feels less likely, it’s not out of the realm of possibility if the right offer comes along.
What do we do with all the players coming back when we want to see the young guys? - @julian_403_
You jinxed it, eh? Oops. These things tend to sort themselves out, though, and if the Raptors do eventually get back to full strength, I expect the organization to stick with its youth-focused approach. We’ve already seen Jonathan Mogbo leapfrog Chris Boucher in the rotation, and that trend seems likely to continue.
The plan entering the season was to give the rookies meaningful reps with the G League’s Raptors 905. If the main roster stays healthy, expect to see Jamal Shead and Ja’Kobe Walter log extended minutes there, honing their skills while staying ready for a call-up.
What do you think a return for Poeltl could look like if we decide to move on from him? - @13zac
As I mentioned earlier, I don’t see the Raptors moving Jakob Poeltl. He’s simply too difficult to replace for a team that likely plans to stay competitive next season. On top of that, there isn’t an obvious trade partner in need of a center who could offer the kind of return Toronto would want. The new CBA has tightened the market for deals, making it even tougher to find a logical match.
If we’re looking for a blueprint, the OG Anunoby trade talks offer a clue. The Raptors have shown a clear preference for young, NBA-ready players over future draft picks. That approach not only aligns with their competitive timeline but also makes salary-matching in trades a little easier.
Why doesn’t Masai trade everyone for draft picks and rebuild like OKC? - @t_ford
The hardest part of any rebuild is finding a franchise cornerstone — and the Raptors believe they have theirs in Scottie Barnes. They’ve started to shape the roster around him, albeit a bit later than some might have hoped, adding players like Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to form an intriguing young core. Trading away any of those key pieces doesn’t make much sense to me.
If you want to argue that moving Poeltl would be a logical step toward a full-scale rebuild, I wouldn’t push back too hard. But here’s the catch: trading Poeltl would leave a glaring hole at center, and if the Raptors still want to be competitive next season, that’s not an easy hole to fill.
Do we have enough assets to trade for another lottery pick? - @braydon_jd
I’m guessing you’re suggesting trading veteran players to secure another lottery pick. Realistically, the only player on the roster who could fetch that kind of return is Poeltl. But here’s the problem: teams with lottery picks aren’t usually in the market for 29-year-old centers. Lottery teams are typically focused on youth and upside, not adding win-now veterans. Finding a trade partner willing to buck that trend would be a serious challenge.
How’s Scottie’s foot? - @jaxm101
It definitely didn’t look good. The initial X-rays came back negative, but early swelling can sometimes obscure fractures, so it’s not always a definitive answer. We should have a clearer update on his ankle in the next day or so as the swelling subsides and further evaluation takes place.