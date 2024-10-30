Raptors Mailbag: Playoffs Hopes, Scottie Barnes' Next Steps, & Arena Food
We finally have some Toronto Raptors games under our belts and, save for the season opener, it hasn't really been a disaster. That Denver Nuggets game the other night was pretty exciting and the development we've seen from some of Toronto's youngest players has been promising.
As always, if you have questions for a future mailbag article, please direct message me or respond to one of my Instagram stories @aaronbenrose. Without further ado:
Is Scottie Barnes gonna make all-nba? - @shifty_shaan
Probably not. First of all, let's see how long this eye injury keeps Scottie Barnes out for. If it's a multi-week injury, that could be enough to make him ineligible. Remember, he has to play in at least 65 games to qualify for an All-NBA team. Second of all, it's just really really hard to make an All-NBA team from a losing team and I don't expect Barnes to make it from this Raptors squad this year.
What's the best food option at SBA? - @thealexherod
Personally, I bring my own food in as a media member. Prices are outrageous in the arena and I'll either make dinner at home and bring it or get something on my way to the game. If I have to get something there, it's the prime rib sandwich. I can't think of anywhere else in the city that has a prime rib sandwich. It's exorbitantly priced ($25.5+tax), but it's really really good. If you have a spot that does a better prime rib sandwich, please let me know!
Scottie is looking good but almost too passive. What does he need to do more to be a #1? - @yohan.dabir
To be a No. 1, he'll have to further develop his jump shot both as a three-point shooter and eventually a mid-range shooter. That's not going to happen this season, but long-term, that's the goal.
In terms of this season, don't expect Barnes to be some incredible scorer on a nightly basis. That's just not really who he is. His performance against Denver is, to me, a quintessential Barnes game in which he was one rebound short of a triple-double, had a career-high five steals, and an incredible chase-down block in crunch time. The hope is he learns to balance going against mismatches and making the right play when opposing teams double-team him. Sometimes it may look too passive — sometimes it is — but other times it's just taking what the defense gives you.
Does Mogbo's development make Poeltl a must trade at the trade deadline for a pick? - @fresh_perry43
I don't really see Jonathan Mogbo's development and the chances Jakob Poeltl gets traded as being connected. Mogbo can fill in as a small-ball center for Toronto, but he's too small to be a permanent center for the organization on a nightly basis. Ideally he develops into a wing player for Toronto who can play some backup small-ball five when the Raptors want to go with a more versatile lineup.
Is the loss to Denver an ideal scenario for this season? Compete but lose for the draft? - @eddiemarkhampyro
I think so. For what it's worth, there was a lot of clapping going on in the Raptors locker room following the loss. That's not to say this team is happy to lose, but rather a spirited effort like that in which Toronto's young players look good is what this season is all about. Barnes' injury aside, that was really the ideal fun game for this season.
How are we not a play-in team? Missing RJ, IQ, Kelly, and Bruce while still competing? - @demystifyingpaul
I've had plenty of conversations with other media members about this and some of them believe Toronto is at least a 30-win team and will be in the play-in picture. If not for the schedule, I think there's a good chance this would be true. Talent-wise, the Raptors look like they're in that conversation as a play-in team. However, I think the lopsided nature of the schedule to start the season will force Toronto to artificially manufacture losses down the stretch. I see this being a "play-in for what?" season because the Raptors should be pretty far back by the trade deadline.
How likely are we going to the playoffs? - @deejaydavek
If the Raptors were healthy this season and had a more balanced schedule (see above), it's possible they'd be a play-in team and potentially sneak into the playoffs with a pair of victories. Despite the optimism surrounding Toronto's young players and relatively impressive start, I think a playoff spot remains extremely unlikely. We'll see what Barnes' injury situation looks like, but if he misses extended time, the Raptors are going to struggle.