Raptors Mailbag: All-Star Hopes, Trade Rumors, and Finding Joy in a Tough Season
The Raptors are trudging through an eight-game losing streak, making it hard to feel festive in Toronto this holiday season. At this point, the team’s Christmas wish list isn’t about playoff hopes or blockbuster trades—it’s simply about positioning for a top pick in next year’s draft.
With injuries mounting and the roster still finding its footing in a rebuilding year, fans are shifting their focus to player development and future potential. In this mailbag, we’ll tackle your questions about Scottie Barnes, trade rumors, and more as we try to make sense of where the Raptors go from here.
As always, if you have a question for a future mailbag article feel free to message me on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Will Scottie Barnes be an all-star this season? - @jenu_2107
It’s a bit surprising that the Raptors are actively pushing Scottie Barnes for an All-Star nod, given how limited his availability has been this season. Between Barnes and RJ Barrett, Barrett has a stronger case right now if the All-Star selections were being made today. He’s been more consistent and impactful on the court, which makes his case more compelling.
That said, Barnes still has a pathway to sneak into the All-Star conversation, especially as an injury replacement if he can elevate his play over the next few weeks. For now, though, neither player feels like a lock.
Trade Davion Mitchell and make Jamal Shead the back up? - @shaf8073
I wouldn’t force a Davion Mitchell trade, but I’d certainly be open to one if the Raptors could land a second-round pick or two in return. Given the team’s current roster construction, I’m not convinced re-signing Mitchell is necessary, especially if the plan is to lean on Scottie Barnes as the primary point guard when Immanuel Quickley rests.
With Barnes and Quickley handling much of the playmaking duties and Jamal Shead’s impressive start to the year, the Raptors have enough depth at the position to consider moving Mitchell. If a reasonable offer comes along, it might make sense to pull the trigger.
Do you think we can make the playoffs next season? - @young_rapper_678_
I think the Raptors can absolutely be in the playoff picture next season, likely somewhere in the play-in mix as a 7th or 8th seed, assuming they stay reasonably healthy and add a talented rookie in the draft. It’s still a bit early to map out how the rest of the Eastern Conference will shape up, but with their current trajectory, it’s fair to expect Toronto to be fighting for a spot.
Next year, they should be in the conversation as a legitimate play-in or playoff contender, especially if their young core continues to grow and they make smart roster additions in the offseason.
Can we expect any big trades this season? - @tgoncalo7
I’d be pretty surprised if the Raptors made any moves that could be considered "big" this year. Honestly, I think it’ll be tough to see any blockbuster trades across the league, and a lot of that comes down to the new collective bargaining agreement. The changes in the CBA have made trades more complex, especially for teams operating near the luxury tax and tax aprons.
This added difficulty is likely to put a damper on trade deadline news overall, not just for the Raptors. While smaller, strategic moves are always a possibility, expecting major fireworks might be unrealistic this season.
Due to his lack of time on the court, what kind of return do you see for Bruce Brown if any? - @webstercorry
At this point, I’m not even convinced the Raptors move Bruce Brown this year. If trading him requires taking back long-term salary, it might be better for Toronto to simply let him walk in free agency, creating additional wiggle room below the luxury tax threshold in the summer.
If the Raptors do decide to move Brown, the ideal return would be an expiring contract and whatever future draft capital they can get. His versatility and reputation might attract some interest from contenders, but his injury and $23 million contract are going to make him tough to move.
How are Scottie’s All-NBA chances looking if he can make the minimum games? - @jefflillico
All the injuries across the league early this season have certainly helped Scottie Barnes’ case, but I’d still be shocked if he made an All-NBA team. His numbers just aren’t on that level right now, and the Raptors’ overall performance hasn’t been strong enough to justify having an All-NBA player this year.
I’m sure Barnes is still trying to make his case—especially with that $45 million bonus on the line—but realistically, it’s probably time to move on from that conversation. He’s shown flashes of growth, but this isn’t the season where that potential translates into All-NBA recognition.
If the Raptors are in Year 1 of a 5-year plan, when do you anticipate a change in coaching? - @del101
The Raptors should be pretty pleased with the development they’ve seen throughout the roster under head coach Darko Rajaković this year. That said, Rajaković still has some personal development to do before I’d consider him a true Xs-and-Os guru capable of leading Toronto to a championship.
The team has lost a lot of close games this season, and Rajaković has made a handful of costly mistakes in those moments. While that’s somewhat expected in his second year, it’s an area he’ll need to improve if he wants to establish himself as a high-level NBA coach.
If we’re still seeing those issues a couple of years down the line without progress, I think the Raptors will start reevaluating his fit. For now, though, he deserves the time to grow alongside this roster.