Raptors Mailbag: Trades, Tanking, and What's Next for Toronto
The Raptors’ rebuild rolls on, but as the calendar flips to 2025, the team might finally be turning a corner health-wise. With plenty of questions swirling about the roster, potential trades, and what the future might hold, it’s the perfect time to dive into the mailbag. Let’s kick off the new year with your biggest questions as we head into the new year.
Was it always the idea to tank, or did injuries play a role? - @tibs93
The Raptors didn’t enter the season intending to be one of the league’s worst teams. The plan was to evaluate the trio of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett together and then chart a course from there. If that group had stayed healthy and shown real promise, it’s hard to imagine this front office pivoting toward an all-out tank.
Injuries have undeniably played a significant role in how things have played out this season. Losing so many key players disrupted any chance of building momentum, and that’s largely why the Raptors find themselves near the bottom of the standings. That said, the overarching plan hasn’t changed much. Toronto still wants to evaluate the core trio and isn’t shutting anyone down in January. Any talk of tanking likely won’t become relevant until after the trade deadline.
Simply put, the Raptors aren’t tanking right now—they’ve just been injured and, frankly, not very good.
Is Darko the answer as head coach after this season, or does the team need a new voice? - @webstercorry
I’d be surprised if Darko Rajaković isn’t back as head coach next season. This front office doesn’t seem like the type to move on from a coach after just two years, especially in a season where injuries and a depleted roster have made a fair evaluation nearly impossible.
Rajaković has overseen some promising development within the group. I'm not going to say he's an Xs-and-Os mastermind or the long-term solution for playoff success in the way Nick Nurse once was. That’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, though. He may be more of a transitional coach as the team rebuilds, and that’s fine for now.
Unless something drastic happens, expect Rajaković to get at least another year or two to continue developing this roster before any talk of a coaching change becomes realistic.
Are we going to see continued tanking or are we going to start winning? - @denham3000
“Tanking” usually implies actively trying to lose games, and that’s not what the Raptors have been doing this season. Scottie Barnes playing through injuries is a clear sign that this team isn’t doing everything to prioritizing losses. While it’s possible the team has been cautious with some injuries, there hasn’t been any blatant or egregious tanking.
As for the losing, the Raptors should look more competitive if Immanuel Quickley, Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl can all stay healthy and share the court for an extended stretch. That said, the schedule ahead is tough, so while the effort might be there, the wins may not be.
Looking ahead, intentional tanking will likely come into play after the trade deadline, especially in March when the schedule lightens up. That’s when those strange injuries late in the year will start to pop up and Toronto would be wise to really slow play injuries to its best players.
Think we’ll see an RJ trade? - @mattshaw8814
This year? Definitely not. An RJ Barrett trade isn’t on the horizon right now. However, it’s not hard to imagine him being part of a deal down the line as the Raptors look to climb back into contention. His contract is reasonable, and he fits the profile of a player who could be moved to bring in a bigger star when the time comes.
That said, there are some legitimate questions about his long-term fit with Scottie Barnes. Both players have been inconsistent shooters, which can create spacing issues, and Barrett’s defense still has a ways to go before he’s a true two-way impact player. While I wouldn’t call him untouchable, he’s not someone I’d rush to trade at this stage of the rebuild.
Your thoughts on Darko’s rage? - @gianluca.p.24
Darko Rajaković played it off as more of an attempt to inspire his team during a tough game rather than a genuine attack on the referees. Did it work? Not exactly—the Raptors followed it up with their worst loss in franchise history in the following game.
Incidents like this have only happened twice in two years, so it’s clear this isn’t typical behavior for Rajaković. He doesn’t strike me as a coach who frequently loses his cool, and that’s probably a good thing. If outbursts like this became a regular occurrence, it would be a red flag. As it stands, I don’t think this moment will have any lasting impact on the team.
Do you see the Raptors making impactful trades or even any during the deadline? - @adam.almari_
I think the Raptors will be active at the deadline, or at least take plenty of calls. Bruce Brown, Chris Boucher, and potentially Kelly Olynyk are likely to draw interest, and while teams may inquire about Jakob Poeltl, I’d be surprised if he’s moved. There’s also a chance Toronto gets involved in a larger deal by taking on salary using the remainder of their non-taxpayer mid-level exception (around $10 million).
As for impactful trades, it’s unlikely. I don’t expect the Raptors to move anyone central to their long-term plans, and any returns will probably be limited to second-round picks or a late first. This deadline feels more like a chance to shuffle supporting pieces rather than make franchise-altering moves.
Cooper Flagg/Draft Questions
I’ve been getting a lot of draft questions about top prospects, particularly how Cooper Flagg might fit with this Raptors group, but honestly, it feels too early to dive into specifics. There’s still a lot of basketball to be played and we have no idea where the Raptors are going to finish in the draft lottery.
That said, Flagg’s three-point shooting has been underwhelming so far, which could raise questions about his fit with Toronto’s current core. Players like Dylan Harper or Egor Demin, who project as more reliable shooters, might make more sense given the roster’s current needs.
Still, if the Raptors believe Flagg is the best player in the draft because of his versatility and do-it-all skill set, they shouldn’t overthink it. You draft talent first and figure out the fit later, especially when it comes to a prospect of Flagg’s caliber.