Raptors Mailbag: Deadline Buzz, Healthy Core, and the Road Ahead
OK, things have been rough lately.
But with the trade deadline just a month away and the Toronto Raptors finally back to full strength, there’s plenty to discuss as we look ahead. In this latest mailbag, we’ll dive into the future of the organization, explore potential trade scenarios, and tackle all the pressing questions surrounding the team.
As always, if you’ve got a question for a future mailbag, feel free to message me on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
How did Masai get 2 massively talented young players (RJ and IQ) for a rental that’s always hurt? - @stackin.jr
Goes to show how valuable two-way 3-and-D wings are, right? New York didn’t want to pay Immanuel Quickley as their sixth man with Jalen Brunson already locked in, and they included RJ Barrett to clear some financial room. Honestly, it’s a deal that I don’t think either side regrets.
OG Anunoby has been a massive difference-maker for the Knicks and he’s exactly the kind of player they’ll need to slow down someone like Jayson Tatum in a playoff series. He’s also the kind of player the Raptors could really use right now. The issue with Anunoby in Toronto was his contract and his push to be a bigger part of the offense, even though his offensive limitations didn’t justify it.
How far away is Ulrich Chomche to seeing any minutes in the rotation? - @webstercorry
Are we talking about deserving rotation minutes or just getting them? If it’s the latter, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Chomche get some time when the Raptors shift into full tank mode toward the end of March. But as far as actually earning those minutes? He’s at least a year away, maybe longer.
And honestly, there’s a chance he never develops into a reliable NBA rotation player. I’m not going to write him off completely, but it hasn’t been pretty so far and he was the 57th pick in the NBA draft for a reason.
Do you think Scottie can lead us if he doesn’t ever develop a 3 point shot? - @carson.price1
It depends on what you mean by “lead us.” To the playoffs? Absolutely. To a championship? That’s a tougher sell unless he becomes unstoppable at getting to the rim like Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Barnes’ mid-range game has improved nicely this season, which is a good sign for his development as a No. 1 scoring option. But without at least a passable three-point shot, it’s hard to envision him reaching true superstar status. The lack of range could cap his ceiling in a league where shooting has become more important than ever.
Would you rather draft an elite guard or wing if you have a top-5 pick in 2025 with this core? - @brandonspacejammin
The smart move is always to take the best player available and sort out the fit later. That said, if I had to choose, this team could really use an elite wing. Someone who allows Scottie Barnes to slide down the positional spectrum while also giving Toronto another strong wing defender would be a perfect addition.
In an ideal scenario, that player can also shoot at a high level and contribute as a playmaker. It’s a lot to ask, but that’s what you’re hoping for with a top-five pick.
Is IQ untouchable in trade talks? - @tgoncalo7
I wouldn’t say Immanuel Quickley is untouchable in the purest sense—no one on this roster is that level of untouchable. But realistically, there’s no way the Raptors are moving him anytime soon. Signing Quickley to a big contract and positioning him as a cornerstone of the rebuild only to trade him within a year would be a terrible look.
So, while he’s not untouchable in theory, he’s essentially untouchable in practice. The Raptors are committed to him as one of the key pieces of their future.
How long will it take for the Raptors to figure out if the big four are working well together? - @shaohuacrystal
There are levels to this, right? First, can this core function as a mediocre group competing against tough teams? Then, can it perform well enough to be a playoff team? And ultimately, can this group contend for a championship? Answering those questions will take years—unless it quickly becomes clear that the answer to one of them is a definitive “no.”
As for this season, we’ll need at least a few months to get a better sense of what this core looks like right now. But honestly, I don’t think we’re going to get any definitive answers this year. It kind of feels like this team has already let go of the rope, making it tough to fairly evaluate what they’re capable of as a unit.
Should the Raptors try to trade for Wiggins? - @source_jw
I was more open to the idea last year, especially if Golden State was willing to sweeten the deal for Toronto. Recently, the idea of a three-team trade involving Andrew Wiggins, Jimmy Butler, and Bruce Brown has been floated in the media. But let’s break it down: first, it sounds like the Warriors aren’t interested in Butler, which effectively kills the idea.
Second, acquiring Wiggins would push the Raptors close to the luxury tax next season. Considering he’s nearly 30 and doesn’t exactly bring the veteran leadership this team could use, Wiggins isn’t the type of player I’d target. For a rebuilding team like Toronto, the focus should be on younger, long-term pieces rather than aging, high-priced veterans.
Likelihood of Poeltl getting traded? - @yoshmiller
It’ll definitely be a hot topic over the next month, but I don’t see it happening. Toronto has no clear way to replace Jakob Poeltl right now and would leave the Raptors back where they were before they acquired Poeltl. A move like that feels more likely to happen in the summer when there’s greater flexibility and more options available.
I’d be pretty shocked if Poeltl was moved at the deadline.