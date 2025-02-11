Raptors Mailbag: What Brandon Ingram Means to the Rest of Toronto's Roster
The trade deadline has come and gone, and the Raptors have made their move. The big addition of Brandon Ingram signals their intent to build around a high-level scorer alongside Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. But at the same time, Toronto remains determined to secure a top pick in this year’s draft, balancing short-term development with long-term roster building.
With the roster now set for the rest of the season, plenty of questions remain about what’s next—both on the court and in the front office. Let’s dive into your post-deadline mailbag. As always, if you have a question for a future mailbag article please message me @aaronbenrose on Instagram.
What will the Ingram contract look like? - @brunovitocampi22
An NBA agent I spoke with expects Brandon Ingram’s next contract to be around four years, $180 million—an average annual value of $45 million. Toronto could structure the deal starting at roughly $40 million, with max 8% escalators each season.
A contract of that size would push the Raptors over the luxury tax, forcing them to make a trade to stay under. To avoid the tax, Ingram’s first-year salary would need to be closer to $35–$37 million, though that figure depends on Toronto’s draft position. The higher the pick, the less financial flexibility they’ll have.
Do you think the Raptors will make the playoffs next year? - @ya.noy.hd
That appears to be the goal. Toronto plans to add a high draft pick, get a full season from Brandon Ingram, and build around a young, talented core.
I’d expect them to be in the mix for a playoff or play-in spot. The offseason could shift the landscape in the East, but as things stand, the Raptors have a legitimate shot at making the playoffs.
Is there any way BI and RJ work together long term? - @danigorb
I’m skeptical. Financially, it’s hard to see both staying long-term. If Toronto drafts another wing—likely, given the strength of this class—Barrett would probably move to the bench. While he could be a high-end sixth man, it’s tough to justify paying him significant money in that role when Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley are already on big contracts.
Beyond the financials, the roster fit is questionable. Barrett and Ingram together don’t provide enough defense for Toronto to be an elite defensive team. Between those concerns, I don’t see it working in the long run.
Do you expect BI to play any meaningful games this season? - @del101
Are there even meaningful games left to play? What stands out is Michael Grange’s report that Ingram could return in about a month—right when Toronto’s schedule softens. If he and Scottie Barnes take the floor together against weaker opponents in March, the Raptors could hurt their lottery odds.
Ideally, Ingram would get some reps against stronger competition, but that might not happen this season. Bringing him back just to pick up a few wins against the league’s worst teams doesn’t seem worth it.
Why did we send away Davion Mitchell for beans? - @brent_kroesbergen
With Toronto facing a financial crunch, re-signing Mitchell this summer wasn’t realistic. The Raptors wanted to open up more playing time for Jamal Shead and figured getting something in return was better than letting Mitchell walk for nothing.
What does the BI trade mean for Boucher? Or does it not mean anything? - @sevakdhaliwal
I’ve written off Chris Boucher so many times that I should probably just accept he’s never leaving Toronto. That said, with Ingram’s contract on the books, I don’t see the Raptors re-signing him this summer given their financial constraints. My sense is they tried to move Boucher again this year but couldn’t find a deal that made sense. The addition of Ingram only makes it even less likely that Boucher is back next season.
All the draft questions
Give me some time to dive into the draft later this year before forming strong opinions on the top prospects. We’ve got a full summer for that—I’ll get to it, just not yet.