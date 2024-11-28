Raptors & Heat Share Lengthy Injury Reports Ahead of Friday's NBA Cup Game
Bruce Brown is going to need a little bit longer.
There'd be some optimism from the Toronto Raptors last week that Brown would be able to return on Toronto's four-game road trip this week. That, however, will not be the case as Brown has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Miami Heat as he continued to ramp toward a return following offseason knee surgery.
Brown is one of four rotation players who will continue to be sidelined for Toronto who remains without Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk, and Immanuel Quickley. It's unclear when any of the three will be able to return.
Toronto opted to make a starting lineup change with Dick out, promoting rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter to the starting lineup on Wednesday. He took over for Davion Mitchell who reverted back to a bench role for the Raptors.
Olynyk had been doing some non-contact activities last week, but there's no timetable for his return from back spasms. He has yet to play this season since the back injury began this preseason.
Quickley is not expected to be back until at some point in the middle of next month as he continues to deal with a UCL sprain.
Friday's game will be Toronto's third NBA Cup game of the year. The Raptors have already been eliminated from the tournament playoff after losing to Milwaukee and Detroit. Toronto will conclude its Cup schedule next week against the Indiana Pacers.
The Heat have listed Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, and Terry Rozier as probable to play Friday. Kevin Love is questionable with back spasms.