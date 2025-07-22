Toronto Raptors Miss Out on Summer League Awards Despite Semifinal Run
Despite a 4–1 record and a trip to the NBA Summer League semifinals, the Toronto Raptors were shut out of the All-Summer League honours.
The league announced its First and Second Team selections Tuesday afternoon, featuring a mix of breakout scorers and standout rookies. The First Team included Nique Clifford, Kyle Filipowski, David Jones-Garcia, Jordan Miller, and Terrence Shannon Jr. The Second Team included Ron Holland II, Isaac Jones, Kon Knueppel, Ajay Mitchell, and KJ Simpson.
Toronto didn’t have the kind of high-usage offensive star who typically earns individual Summer League recognition. Instead, they leaned on depth, cohesion, and defensive pressure to win games. The Raptors led the tournament in forced turnovers and turned defence into consistent transition opportunities throughout their five games, playing harder and with more structure than most teams in Vegas.
Ja’Kobe Walter had the best individual performance of the group, scoring 26 points with seven steals in a win over the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 16 points and 2.6 steals across five games, showing flashes of two-way impact. Jamal Shead had an impressive 24-point, 12-assist night in the semifinal loss to the Kings. Collin Murray-Boyles delivered a 20-point, six offensive rebound performance earlier in the week.
But none of them dominated start to finish, and the Raptors never relied on a single player. Their system emphasized defence, ball movement, and collective energy, things that don’t always show up in a Summer League stat sheet.
Toronto now turns its attention to training camp in the fall, where the team’s young depth and identity-first approach will continue to take shape ahead of the 2025-26 season.