Odds: Raptors Most Likely Draft Picks Consist of 4 Standout Guards
This year's draft is expected to be as unpredictable as any in recent memory.
There's hardly a consensus at No. 1 and after that it's a crapshoot as to who is going next. The top 5 are filled with intriguing prospects that could go in any order and trying to figure out who the Toronto Raptors are going to take at No. 19 seems nearly impossible.
And yet, the oddsmakers have shared a favorite for Toronto.
Providence's 6-foot-2 point guard Devin Carter is listed at +500 to be Toronto's selection in the first round, per OntarioBets. That implies a 16.7% probability the Raptors select the 22-year-old Carter whose defense and emerging three-point shot have him among the top guards in this year's class.
If not Carter, Carlton Carrington out of Pittsburgh and USC's Isaiah Collier are considered the next most likely with an implied probability of 14.3% they land with the Raptors. Carrington is an 18-year-old guard who averaged 13.8 points per game while shooting 32.2% from three-point range this year. Collier, meanwhile, was a standout in high school who had an up-and-down season with the Trojans this past year, averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 33.8% from behind the arc.
G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith is listed as the next most likely pick for Toronto at +800, implying an 11.1% chance the Raptors select the 6-foot-9 sharpshooter. Smith averaged 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 36.4% from three-point range in the G League this past year.
Baylor center Yves Missi and Duke guard Jared McCain are considered longshots at +1,000, implying a 9.1% chance Toronto takes one of them. Missi is a defensively stout center who will need some development rounding out his game at the NBA level. McCain is a bit of an undersized combo guard who shot 41.4% from behind the arc and is expected to go before Toronto's pick at No. 19.
The first night of the NBA draft is scheduled for June 26. Toronto will open Day 2 of the draft with the first pick in the second round as well.