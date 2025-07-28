Toronto Raptors NBA 2K26 Player Ratings: From Brandon Ingram to Ulrich Chomche
Brandon Ingram leads the Toronto Raptors in NBA 2K26 with an 86 overall rating, edging out Scottie Barnes for the top spot on a roster built around balance and depth.
Barnes is close behind at 85 overall following an up-and-down fourth season where he struggled with efficiency but continued to grow as a playmaker and versatile defender. His rating places him behind a few unexpected names, including Portland’s Deni Avdija and Phoenix’s Jalen Green. Ingram, meanwhile, is tied with Julius Randle and Desmond Bane.
Right behind Toronto’s top two is a tightly packed group. RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley are all rated 83, giving the Raptors five players between 83 and 86 overall.
The Raptors were placed in Tier 3 in NBA 2K26, tied with the Pistons, Heat, Bucks, and Pelicans, who all have an 82 overall average among their top eight players. Toronto may not have a superstar in the 90s, but the roster is built to compete with depth, versatility, and internal growth.
Gradey Dick opens at 79 overall, still needing to prove himself as an impactful shooter and floor spacer. Sophomore guard Ja’Kobe Walter begins at 77, one point ahead of Ochai Agbaji, Jamal Shead, and Jonathan Mogbo, who are all tied at 76.
Ulrich Chomche sits at 68, the lowest-rated player on Toronto’s roster. Colin Castleton (71), first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles (72), and veteran Garrett Temple (70) round out the bench. AJ Lawson comes in at 75 and will be on the fringes of the backcourt rotation. Neither Alijah Martin nor Chucky Hepburn received ratings.
Toronto may not be the flashiest team in NBA 2K26, but it is one of the most playable. The challenge will be figuring out who rises and how far this group can go without a true top-tier anchor.