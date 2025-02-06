Report: Raptors Nearing Deal to Aquire Pelicans' All-Star Forward
The Toronto Raptors are in advanced discussions to acquire New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, according to Chris Haynes.
The report marks a major development in the Ingram trade saga, as Toronto and Atlanta had been viewed as the two leading suitors for the 27-year-old former All-Star. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Raptors and Hawks were “neck-and-neck” in their pursuit of Ingram, but Haynes’ latest report suggests Toronto may have taken the lead in negotiations.
Ingram has been sidelined since early December with an ankle injury but remains a highly productive offensive player. In 18 games this season, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 37.4% from three-point range. His scoring ability and improved perimeter efficiency make him an appealing addition for a Raptors team looking to build around Scottie Barnes.
Toronto has been linked to Ingram for weeks, with team president Masai Ujiri reportedly interested in pairing him with Barnes. The Raptors have been exploring multiple trade frameworks with the Pelicans, and a Western Conference executive recently told Sportsnet's Michael Grange that Toronto and New Orleans had discussed a deal centered around Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher. It remains unclear what final trade structure is being discussed and whether the Raptors will need to include additional assets or draft compensation to finalize the deal.
New Orleans has prioritized financial flexibility in trade talks and made a move Wednesday to send Daniel Theis’ $2.1 million salary to Oklahoma City, ensuring they are out of the luxury tax. If the Pelicans take back future salary in an Ingram trade, they are expected to seek additional draft compensation to offset the financial commitment.
With less than 24 hours before the deadline, the Raptors appear to be closing in on a major move.