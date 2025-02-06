Heat Deal Jimmy Butler in Multi-Team Blockbuster Deal
Jimmy Butler is leaving Miami.
That much is clear. The 35-year-old has been traded to the Golden State Warriors, where he will reportedly sign a two-year, $121 million deal, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
The full scope of the trade remains unclear. Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schröder, Lindy Waters, and Kyle Anderson are all reportedly involved, heading from Golden State to other teams. Miami will receive a top-10 protected first-round pick in next year’s draft from the Warriors.
The Toronto Raptors were initially mentioned as a possible landing spot for Anderson, but that deal has reportedly fallen through, per Charania. The Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons are also involved, with P.J. Tucker expected to join Miami.
Toronto has been looking to facilitate a multi-team trade ahead of the deadline, with Bruce Brown’s $23 million expiring contract viewed as a potential trade chip. The Raptors have been exploring deals that would allow them to take back salary while adding assets, but no agreement has materialized.
Brown was active for Toronto on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, and there has been no indication that any of the Raptors’ veterans are currently involved in trade discussions. Davion Mitchell and Kelly Olynyk remain in the rotation, while Chris Boucher is on the bench and available.
With roughly $10 million in financial flexibility below the luxury tax threshold, Toronto still has room to absorb a contract if another deal emerges before the deadline.
The NBA trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.