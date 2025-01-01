Raptors Open 2025 vs. Nets: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will open 2025 vs. the Brooklyn Nets: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will open 2025 with a home date against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Losing in a rebuilding season is one thing, but the Raptors can’t afford to look as lifeless as they have lately. Tuesday’s franchise-worst 54-point loss to the Boston Celtics demands a response. While a loss to the Brooklyn Nets might help in the reverse standings, the Raptors need to show some fight and make this game more competitive than their recent outings.
- Scottie Barnes is shooting a career-low 27% from beyond the arc this season—a glaring issue for a player who’s flashed the potential to be at least an average three-point shooter. To keep defenses honest, Barnes must make significant strides in this area as the season unfolds.
- The Raptors rank among the league’s most turnover-prone teams this season, with part of the issue stemming from Scottie Barnes' tendency to throw overly ambitious passes to unprepared teammates. If Toronto wants to play at the up-tempo pace Barnes envisions, everyone needs to stay alert. At the same time, Barnes must exercise more caution when pushing the ball in transition.
Injury Reports
Toronto has yet to share its injury report as the Raptors will be on the second night of a back-to-back. Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley all failed to play Tuesday night.
The Nets will be without Bojan Bogdanovic, De'Anthony Melton, Cam Thomas, and Trendon Watford. Ziaire Williams is questionable with a left knee sprain.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 51.2%. The total for the game is 220.5.
Published