Raptors Open Home Stand vs. Heat: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will return home Sunday night for the second game of their two-game set against the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It's been tough sledding for the Raptors on the road this year, but Toronto has been pretty solid at home so far with a 4-4 record to start the season. The Raptors now head into a seven-game home stretch with a chance to make up some ground. It won't be easy with another tough stretch of teams coming to town, but some home cooking should help the Raptors pull off a few upsets.
- Toronto fell into a funk in the third quarter on Friday against Miami when the Heat really leaned on its zone defense to smother the Raptors. Toronto's lack of three-point shooting makes it tough to beat Miami's zone, but the Raptors are going to have to do a better job of moving the ball and hitting jump shots against a Heat team that'll certainly make it tough again.
- The Raptors committed 18 turnovers on Friday, completely taking themselves out of what otherwise could have been a close game. Those turnover troubles have been an issue for Toronto all year and have to get better.
Injury Reports
The Raptors continue to be without Bruce Brown, Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley, and Kelly Olynyk.
The Heat will be without Josh Richardson and Nikola Jovic.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 39.2%. The total for the game is 221.5.
