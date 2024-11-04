Raptors Open Long Road Trip vs. Nuggets: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors are opening their first West Coast trip on Monday night vs. the Denver Nuggets: Where to watch, what to watch for, injury reports, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road Monday night for a two-week road trip starting in Denver against the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors forced Denver into overtime in their last matchup earlier this season thanks to a lopsided total when Nikola Jokic was off the court. Toronto is going to need to do that again if it hopes to compete against Denver this time around. The Raptors don't have much bench depth, but a depleted Nuggets roster leaves their bench quite thin too.
- RJ Barrett has been fantastic over the past little while with Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes both sidelined. The Canadian wing has proven to be an skilled playmaker and someone who can score efficiently even with a high usage. Considering how lackluster Denver's defese is, Barrett needs to take advantage again.
- Jakob Poeltl has been impressive to start the season and the Raptors are going to need that to continue against Jokic who dominated Toronto last month. Poeltl isn't going to shut down Jokic, but any resistence against the three-time MVP will help against a Nuggets team that needs to ride Jokic to find any success.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Quickley as doubtful. Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown are all out.
The Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray and DaRon Holmes II. Aaron Gordon is listed as probable while Vlatko Cancar is doubtful to play.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +9.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 21.7%. The total for the game is 231.5.
Published