Raptors Open Road Trip vs Siakam's Pacers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will hit the road Wednesday night to open a four game trip starting at 7 p.m. against Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes dropped 35 points the last time these teams met, delivering what felt like a statement performance against his former teammate Pascal Siakam. Toronto will be looking for a similar effort from Barnes, who has played with noticeable aggressiveness since the All-Star break. The key for him will be attacking the paint and limiting his three-point attempts, given his shooting struggles this season.
- Immanuel Quickley struggled on Tuesday, going 0-for-6 from three-point range despite getting quality looks. That won’t be the norm for Toronto’s sharpshooting point guard. Expect a bounce-back performance in what should be a high-scoring matchup against the Pacers.
- Jakob Poeltl may return Wednesday, and with the way the Raptors have been playing, this should be a competitive game. Toronto has recently shown it can keep up with some of the league's top teams, but the bigger picture remains securing the best possible position in the draft lottery come spring.
Injury Report
Toronto has yet to share its injury report but Poeltl is expected to be questionable. Brandon Ingram and Ulrich Chomche will remain out.
The Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson. Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell are both questionable to play.
Game odds
The Raptors are +10.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 22.7%. The total for the game is 233.5.
