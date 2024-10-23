Raptors Open Season vs. Cavaliers: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, And More
The Toronto Raptors will open their regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The season has officially arrived.
The Toronto Raptors will begin Year 1 of their rebuild against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto with former Raptors legend Vince Carter set to make his broadcasting debut for the team.
What to Watch For
- It's the first game of the year! This season might be a disappointing one for Toronto, but the first game of the season always sparks optimism. It's a clean slate and anything is possible for a Raptors group that hopes to be a little feistier than people expect.
- Scottie Barnes looked very good this preseason but now it's for real and after seven months away from regular season basketball, it's show time for the face of the franchise. Toronto has tried to get the ball into Barnes' hands more often and appears content to let him take tough mid-range jumpers at times. The Raptors will go as far as he takes them and Wednesday will be step one of that process.
- Toronto struggled at times this preseason with getting up enough three-pointers but with Immanuel Quickley back and healthy, the Raptors are hoping to have just enough offensive firepower to compete. Gradey Dick has been more involved in the offense this year and he and Quickley are going to have to provide plenty of spacing for Toronto's attack.
- Ja'Kobe Walter will be sidelined Wednesday, but Toronto should see Jamal Shead and potentially Jonathan Mogbo make their debut as the organization tries to work three new rookies into the fold this year. Shead looked fantastic in the preseason as a backup point guard for Toronto and will likely see playing time as the third-string center for the Raptors.
Injury Reports
RJ Barrett (AC joint), Walter (AC joint), Kelly Olynyk (back), and Bruce Brown (knee) are all out for Toronto.
The Cavaliers will be without Max Strus (ankle).
Game Odds
The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 33.3%. The total for the game is 224.5.
