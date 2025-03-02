Raptors Open 2-Game Set vs. Magic: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will open a two-game set on the road against the Orlando Magic on Sunday: Where to watch, what to watch for, & more
The Toronto Raptors will open a two-game set on the road against the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- The Raptors made some rotational adjustments against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, benching Jakob Poeltl down the stretch and into overtime due to a "minutes restriction," even though the Austrian center had already played over 22 minutes in his return from a hip injury. In other words, Toronto has shown a willingness to manipulate its rotation to achieve its desired outcome, so don’t be surprised to see more of that moving forward.
- To that end, expect more of Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, and Orlando Robinson as Toronto continues to rely on its younger developmental projects through the end of the season.
- The Magic have struggled offensively all season, largely due to their league-worst three-point shooting and a lack of offensive creators. If Scottie Barnes can hold his own against Paolo Banchero, Orlando's offense could stall even further.
- On the other side, Orlando's defense has been one of the league's best all season, and they will certainly make life difficult for Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett. Barnes needs to stay aggressive for Toronto without settling for mid-range jumpers in tough matchups.
Injury Report
Toronto will be without Ochai Agbaji, Brandon Ingram, Ulrich Chomche, Jamsion Battle, and Garrett Temple.
The Magic have ruled out Jalen Suggs and Mortiz Wagner.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +7.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 29.4%. The total for the game is 210.5.
