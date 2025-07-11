Toronto Raptors Open Summer League: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will open Summer League on Friday vs. the Chicago Bulls: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
In this story:
The Toronto Raptors are back.
Summer League will tip off Friday evening at 8 p.m. ET for the Raptors who will open their five-game schedule in Las Vegas against the Chicago Bulls.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- I broke down a full list of 10 things to watch for at Summer League on Thursday. That said, the most important things to me will be how the sophomores play. Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, and Jamison Battle should all look a little too good for this level. Walter will be working on his ball handling and Mogbo needs to round out his offensive game. Shead is really the one to keep a close eye on to see if he looks ready for backup point guard duties on a competitive team next year.
- Toronto's rookies should also be fun to watch, although I wouldn't read too much into how they play. Collin Murray-Boyles should look very good defensively and I'll be interested to see how well he can slide across positions at that end. Is he big enough to be a smallball center? Alijah Martin should also standout as a talented scorer with explosive burst.
- Ulrich Chomche will be one to keep an eye on given how seemingly optimistic the organization is about his long-term development. The 57th pick from two years ago should look more accustomed to NBA play this time around and should show glimpses of being an NBA-caliber backup.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -6.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 74.4%.
Further Reading
Published