Raptors Announce Resolution to Sasha Vezenkov Situation
The Toronto Raptors are parting ways with Sasha Vezenkov.
The 28-year-old forward has reportedly agreed to return all of his $6.7 million for next season and will return to Europe for next year, Sportsnet's Blake Murphy reported. In doing so, the Raptors have created an open roster spot with 14 players now on guaranteed deals.
Vezenkov struggled to find his footing in the NBA last season with the Sacramento Kings, appearing in just 42 games while averaging 5.4 points per game. Rumors circulated last season suggesting Vezenkov was looking to return to Europe to rejoin his former club Olympiacos in Greece.
Toronto acquired Vezenkov during the second round of the NBA in a deal with the Kings that saw the Raptors send Jalen McDaniels to Sacramento for Davion Mitchell, Vezenkov, and two second-round picks. The Kings created $8 million in salary cap flexibility by dumping Vezenkov's contract while Toronto added a pair of backup point guards in Mitchell and second-round pick Jamal Shead.
The Raptors will now have roughly $11 million to spend below the luxury tax threshold this season. They could use all of that in free agency with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, though a deal of that size seems unlikely this late in the summer.
Toronto could have held onto Vezenkov's contract as an expiring deal with a team option for next season worth $7 million. However, Vezenkov's willingness to return his entire guarantee swayed the organization.
Expect the Raptors to use the extra roster spot to scoop up a player on a minumum contract while maintaining flexility for later in the year.