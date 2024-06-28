Raptors Announce Decision On Bruce Brown's Future
Bruce Brown is staying in Toronto.
The Toronto Raptors will pick up Brown's $23 million team option for next season and plan to hold onto the 6-foot-4 guard as a potential trade chip on an expiring contract.
Toronto has been looking to move Brown since the organization acquired him in January from the Indiana Pacers as part of the return for Pascal Siakam. The Raptors fielded trade calls for Brown at the trade deadline but were unable to strike a deal and opted to wait until the offseason.
Had Toronto declined Brown's option, the Raptors could have created just over $20 million in salary cap space this summer if they renounced their Bird Rights for Gary Trent Jr. and let both Brown and Trent walk in free agency.
For now, though, Brown's future remains with Toronto with the organization expected to continue searching for a trade partner this summer and potentially into next season.
Brown had signed a two-year $55 million deal with the Pacers last offseason that gave Indiana some trade flexibility. He was key to matching salaries in the Siakam deal and Toronto had hoped a contender would acquire Brown for a first-round pick during last season.
A knee injury marred the second half of Brown's season and the 27-year-old struggled to make an impact for the Raptors. He averaged just 9.6 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 31.7% from three-point range across 34 games with the Raptors.
Brown had been a crucial bench player for the Denver Nuggets during the team's 2023 championship season.