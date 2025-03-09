Raptors to Rest Key Starter vs. Wizards
Jakob Poeltl is getting another night off.
The Toronto Raptors plan to rest Poeltl on Monday night against the Washington Wizards in what’ll be his second rest night in the last three games for Toronto. Poeltl was limited to just 24 minutes on Saturday and was held off the court in the fourth quarter as Toronto turned to its bench to ensure a loss to Washington.
Without Poeltl, Toronto will turn to Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton in the frontcourt. Both logged over 24 minutes in Saturday’s matchup against the Wizards.
Immanuel Quickley will return to the lineup after being rested on Saturday. He'll bump Jamal Shead back to the bench after the rookie guard had 11 points and nine assists against Washington on Saturday.
Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ulrich Chomche have all been ruled out.
The Raptors are expected to continue load-managing their key players over the final 19 games as they look to maintain the league’s fifth-worst record. Brooklyn trails Toronto by just 0.5 games, while Philadelphia remains one game back despite having the same number of wins as the Raptors.